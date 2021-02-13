Following another defeat, pressure has piled on the shoulders of Birmingham City manager Aitor Karanka once again.

Today’s to Luton Town takes the Blues to five games without a win, leaving them languishing in 23rd place.

A Dan Potts goal was enough to succumb Birmingham City to another defeat, with fans rightly frustrated at another poor performance.

The defeat makes it 11 games since Karanka’s side won at St Andrew’s, a run which has seen them lose on nine occasions.

Chief executive Xuandong Ren confirmed the club are ‘fully backing’ the Spaniard earlier this week. However, a defeat at the hands of the Hatters will surely heap further pressure on his position.

With plenty of fans keen for Karanka to leave, one name has cropped up among supporters as a potential replacement.

Following his departure from Wigan Athletic, Paul Cook is still out of management. The 53-year-old was linked with the vacant post at Sheffield Wednesday, with talks taking place but no official offer lodged.

Now, Birmingham City fans have called for their relegation-threatened club to sack Karanka and bring Cook in to guide them out of the bottom three.

Following the Luton defeat, plenty of fans let their opinions be known on the concept of appointing Cook. Here’s what they had to say:

