At this current time, Watford are giving Bristol City the most torrid of times at Vicarage Road. By half-time, the Hornets had buzzed to a 4-0 lead.

That led to a half-time Twitter shellacking from Robins fans outraged at how their side had capitulated in the opening 45 minutes.

The second 45 minutes was much kinder on the visitors from Ashton Gate. Watford only managed to add two further goals to their total as they rounded out the game 6-0 victors.

One of the chief architects of Watford’s battering of Bristol City was Ismaila Sarr.

Much-fancied Sarr fires out reminders with display vs Bristol City

Ismaila Sarr produced the kind of display today in the 6-0 romp that underlined his qualities as a player who could be very much in demand come the summer. This could intensify if Watford don’t gain promotion.

Ahead of this game at Vicarage Road, Sarr had matched last season’s Premier League haul of five goals and six assists in just 24 Sky Bet Championship appearances.

Today, his display was far too hot for Bristol City to handle. Across the 90 minutes, Sarr scored two goals of his own and provided assists for Will Hughes, Ken Sema and Philip Zinckernagel.

That takes his output onto seven goals and nine assists for this campaign, a campaign that still has a lot of time to run.

Sarr’s display a timely reminder for Liverpool and Manchester United ahead of summer

Ismaila Sarr’s agent has recently gone on record to say that Liverpool had a deal virtually sewn up in January. Personal details were agreed between the Reds and Sarr; the only thing that wasn’t was the price between Watford and Liverpool.

Agent Seydi also mentioned that Manchester United had interest over the summer just passed. However, he added that the Red Devils proposal of a loan without purchase obligation didn’t tempt Watford into thinking about taking things further.

Sarr’s display today must act as a reminder to the Premier League pair that the Senegalese attacker is a man playing better than the division that the Championship is. If he keeps on bagging and assisting like he is, that £35m might not be called into question.

Watford fans comment after Sarr display stands out

Here are some of the comments from Watford fans after Sarr’s on-fire display that rocked the Robins.

Sarr is on fire this game. 2 goals and an assist thus far — Nick (@Rapidrider3) February 13, 2021

sarr cashing in on his monsterclass performance https://t.co/4xgKb5aMBv — ً (@HzrIey) February 13, 2021

What an unbelievable performance. Promotion well and truly back on. Sarr was different class today. Keeping hold of him is the best bit of business we could of done in January #watfordfc — What do the experts know (@whatdoexperts) February 13, 2021

What a performance and what a result! Top draw from start to finish. Can't pick a fault in anyone who played today – Sarr unplayable today. Today really does show what can happen when we utilise our best players correctly. We need to continue this now though. Top draw #watfordfc — Aidan 🐝 (@aidyhogwfc) February 13, 2021

Sarr was brilliant today didn’t stop running all over the pitch. Showed his class today 👏👏#WatfordFC — janice stonhill (@watfordfc12) February 13, 2021

That might be the best performance I’ve ever seen a Watford side out in. Same goes for individual performance with Sarr, 2 goals and 3 assists. Absolutely amazing — WFCEdward (@WFCEdward14) February 13, 2021

Sarr involved in 5 of the 6 goals. What a performance by him and could’ve had a hat trick but squared it to the Zinck instead. What a player #watfordfc — Joseph Butler (@JosephDButler12) February 13, 2021

Will Watford be able to hold onto Ismaila Sarr in the summer?