Charlton Athletic’s hopes of promotion have been dealt a blow today after a 3-2 loss to Gillingham at the Valley. 

The Addicks’ home woes have continued after a late Kyle Dempsey goals earns the Gills all three points.

Charlton have slipped out of the Play-Offs with Sunderland beating Doncaster Rovers this evening.

Gillingham took the lead inside the first minute through Olly Lee, only for Chuks Aneke to level up the score on 15 minutes. However, Steve Evans’ side went 2-1 up just before half-time through Conor Ogilvie.

Read: Bristol Rovers tried ‘very hard’ to sign Charlton Athletic man last month

Lee Bowyer’s side equalised again through Jayden Stockley in the second-half but were reduced to 10 men 20 minutes from time when Aneke was dismissed.

The away side made their one-man advantage count with Dempsey pouncing on 86 minutes.

Charlton’s inconsistency has continued and it is another game where their defensive fragilities have shown again.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to today’s loss-