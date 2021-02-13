Charlton Athletic’s hopes of promotion have been dealt a blow today after a 3-2 loss to Gillingham at the Valley.

The Addicks’ home woes have continued after a late Kyle Dempsey goals earns the Gills all three points.

Charlton have slipped out of the Play-Offs with Sunderland beating Doncaster Rovers this evening.

Gillingham took the lead inside the first minute through Olly Lee, only for Chuks Aneke to level up the score on 15 minutes. However, Steve Evans’ side went 2-1 up just before half-time through Conor Ogilvie.

Lee Bowyer’s side equalised again through Jayden Stockley in the second-half but were reduced to 10 men 20 minutes from time when Aneke was dismissed.

The away side made their one-man advantage count with Dempsey pouncing on 86 minutes.

Charlton’s inconsistency has continued and it is another game where their defensive fragilities have shown again.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to today’s loss-

I give up with Charlton. Not bringing in any defenders in the transfer window and think we don’t need any defenders is completely unforgivable. 18 goals conceded in our last 7 home games….🤬 #cafc — Joey (@joooeyyyj) February 13, 2021

Really not looking like a top 6 side at the minute, games are passing us by. So disappointed today #cafc — COYR (@wezicafc) February 13, 2021

Whatever we do pre match at The Valley. SCRAP IT. Do we still get changed in the "stands"? Fresh approach needed to whatever goes on behind the scenes before games at the Valley. No wins in 6 at Home is dreadful. Play Offs may have slipped away today. #cafc — Nathan Tubb (@NobbyTubb) February 13, 2021

Most annoyed I’ve got over a game in a very long time #cafc — Connor Winter (@connorwinter123) February 13, 2021

This season is a write off for a million reasons, we all know that with a full stadium every week results would be very different, standard of refs is appalling, but obviously our defenders let us down every week unfortunately that’s the big factor 🤷🏻‍♂️ I still back Bows 👍🏻#cafc — Jamie Putland (@putters792) February 13, 2021

Most concerning for me, Charlton side 12-18 months ago would leave everything on the pitch. This lot aren’t doing it #cafc — Scott (@Scotty__91) February 13, 2021

Right then… How long until next season? #cafc — Kishishev's Red Army (@KishsRedArmy) February 13, 2021