Hull City’s promotion hopes have been dealt another blow this afternoon after a 1-0 defeat to MK Dons.

Scott Fraser’s 80th minute penalty means Russell Martin’s side are leaving the KCOM Stadium with all three points.

Hull are seriously lacking a cutting edge up front and not signing another striker in the January transfer window is coming back to haunt them.

The pressure is starting to mount on Grant McCann from some Tigers fans. They have won once in six games and today was their fourth game out of five that they haven’t scored.

McCann has been backed by the club’s owners since taking over and kept his job last summer despite relegation to League One.

The Allams have stuck by him but Hull currently don’t look capable of maintaining their push for automatic promotion unless he turns things around.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to today’s loss to MK Dons-

Said before, McCann's sacking would be harsh to everyone who doesn't follow us. He was the luckiest bloke on earth to survive last season. Since we were punted out of the FA Cup, we've taken 19 points from 45. Lost 6 of last 13. Scored once in 5 games. Couldn't complain. #hcafc — Fat Rick (@HullCityLive) February 13, 2021

Just want to see a picture of the corner flag accompanied with “Club Statement: Grant McCann” is that too much to ask for? @HullCity #hcafc — Alex🎗 (@SouthernAlex_) February 13, 2021

Mccan is clueless, he has no backbone. Everyone can see we need a number 9 except clueless Mccan. Bottled last year and will again bottle this year need him out now or we can wave goodbye to going up #hcafc — Ryan Mennell🎗 (@mennell_ryan) February 13, 2021

I think its time he goes… again.. but again… he won't. See you in L1 next season. #hcafc — John Uzzell 🎗 (@Uzzell01) February 13, 2021

There needs to be a big change at the club. #hcafc — Liam Wray (@LiamWray8) February 13, 2021

And the slide continues. A clueless, tactically inept manager.#McCannOut #hcafc — Mr E. Bygum (@yorkymonkey) February 13, 2021

How is McCann still in the job #hcafc ? — Daryl (@DarylJourney9) February 13, 2021

City have fell apart… questions have to be asked with the squad we have, it was clear to see that we was desperate for a Striker. #hcafc — Jordan Tyson (@jordantyson92) February 13, 2021

Thoughts City fans?