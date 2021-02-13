Hull City’s promotion hopes have been dealt another blow this afternoon after a 1-0 defeat to MK Dons. 

Scott Fraser’s 80th minute penalty means Russell Martin’s side are leaving the KCOM Stadium with all three points.

Hull are seriously lacking a cutting edge up front and not signing another striker in the January transfer window is coming back to haunt them.

The pressure is starting to mount on Grant McCann from some Tigers fans. They have won once in six games and today was their fourth game out of five that they haven’t scored.

McCann has been backed by the club’s owners since taking over and kept his job last summer despite relegation to League One.

The Allams have stuck by him but Hull currently don’t look capable of maintaining their push for automatic promotion unless he turns things around.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to today’s loss to MK Dons-

