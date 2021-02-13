Huddersfield Town lost 3-2 at home to Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship this afternoon.

Huddersfield Town had a two goal lead within the first-half, thanks to goals from Juninho Bacuna and Isaac Mbenza. But Wycombe Wanderers would begin their comeback before the break, with Anis Mehmeti scoring their first.

After the break, Joe Jacobson scored from the spot to bring the visiting Wycombe level, with Josh Knight’s first Championship goal of the season wining it for Wycombe at the last.

After an extended injury time period, Huddersfield Town would find themselves on the receiving end of their fourth defeat in six Championship outings, as Carlos Corberan’s side remain winless in 2021.

One man took the brunt of Huddersfield fans’ online criticism today though – Janaury arrival Richard Keogh.

The 34-year-old was a long-term favourite at Derby County. He left for MK Dons and looked as though he’d revitalised his career after his injury before joining the Terriers last month, but he’s since struggled at Huddersfield.

See what these Huddersfield Town fans had to say on Twitter about Keogh’s performance today:

@htafc how much are we paying Richard Keogh ? — James (@NotDrigBare) February 13, 2021

Derby fans tried convincing us that Keogh is a good defender #htafc — Soggy (@Soggy_Jack) February 13, 2021

Keogh is not at this level #htafc — WestValeSquashClubDreams (@htafcdreams) February 13, 2021

Keogh yet again showing us that calmness and experience we were all told he’d bring when we signed him. Oh wait… #htafc — Marcus (@Marcus_htfc) February 13, 2021

Bring Keogh off. Absolute weakness #htafc — Robert Palmer (@RobRoyPalmer) February 13, 2021