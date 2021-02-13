Birmingham City lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City went into today’s game at home to Luton Town in the relegation zone of the Championship table.

Aitor Karanka’s first season at the helm has gone from bad to worse, and it did so again today – Luton Town scored through Dan Potts in the first-half and would hold on to that lead until full-time.

It was another tired performance from Birmingham City and the threat of relegation into League One becomes more and more of a possibility each week.

One man who’s been on the receiving end of criticism throughout the season is skipper Harlee Dean.

He made his 27th Championship appearance of the season but again, fans have been left been left wondering what leadership qualities the 29-year-old actually brings to the side.

See what some of these Birmingham City fans had to say on his performance v Luton Town today: