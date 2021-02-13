Birmingham City lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City went into today’s game at home to Luton Town in the relegation zone of the Championship table.

Aitor Karanka’s first season at the helm has gone from bad to worse, and it did so again today – Luton Town scored through Dan Potts in the first-half and would hold on to that lead until full-time.

It was another tired performance from Birmingham City and the threat of relegation into League One becomes more and more of a possibility each week.

One man who’s been on the receiving end of criticism throughout the season is skipper Harlee Dean.

He made his 27th Championship appearance of the season but again, fans have been left been left wondering what leadership qualities the 29-year-old actually brings to the side.

See what some of these Birmingham City fans had to say on his performance v Luton Town today:

You can guarantee aswell that once relegation is confirmed, Harlee Dean will be the first player handing in a transfer request. Absolute bottle job, pathetic footballer with zero leadership qualities. — Declan (@DecDavis_) February 13, 2021

When were comfortably mid table in league one I want Harlee Dean nowhere near the squad — Simon Cooke (@simoncooke3) February 13, 2021

Am I missing something with Harlee Dean!? I wouldn’t even want him in league 1. — Jack Hulin (@Hulin5) February 13, 2021

Harlee Dean is a bottle job.

Kristian Pedersen hasn't been right since last January.

San Jose is on a jolly on a hefty wage.

The front four need decent service, quick, sharp passing, get them in early… but nope, we can't do that. #bcfc — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) February 13, 2021

Harlee Dean is an embarrassment to his profession — James (@bcfcjames) February 13, 2021

Harlee Dean is a league one defender That’s me being nice. — TTAOut (@TTAOut) February 13, 2021

Harlee dean cracks me up. Honestly 🤣🤣🤣🤣 the captain of my club — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Antony Sale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@saley1984) February 13, 2021

Still don’t get how Harlee Dean starts every week or am I just deluded? 🤷🏼‍♂️😅 #bcfc — Shirlo (@Jamie23Shirley) February 13, 2021