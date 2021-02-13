Losing is a part and parcel of football; it is the darkness to the light of winning games.

All losses tend to come with a sense of questioning and despondency – some more than others.

There is definitely going to be more, rather than less, despondency if you are a Bristol City fan at the half-time score from The Vicarage.

Watford 4 – 0 Bristol City as Hornets prayers answered at Vicarage Road

In the first 45 minutes of the game, Bristol City have effectively lost. Watford came out of the traps the fastest, forcing an early own goal from City defender Taylor Moore (2′).

From that moment on, it’s been all Watford. The Hornets buzzed to double their lead through Ismaila Sarr (15′), the exciting winger adding his sixth of the season.

After a 15-minute lull, Watford scored their third of the afternoon through Will Hughes (30′) and this was followed by a fourth from Swedish midfielder Kem Sema (35′) with Sarr adding his seventh assist of the campaign.

Regardless of the score, there are many Bristol City fans who are livid at the goings-on. Twitter is not a nice place to be at the moment if you are a Robins supporter.

Here is a selection of some of the things that Bristol City fans are saying as their side face a 4-0, 45-minute scoreline.

Bristol City fans livid on Twitter – the more printable utterances

OK @BristolCity, the holden experiment should be officially declared over today. It hasn't worked, we haven't gone forward, great bloke but unfortunately way way out of his depth at this level. Time to change before it's too late. #BristolCity — Ian Parker (@ianp_10) February 13, 2021

#BristolCity What embarrassing garbage holden going to follow tisdale next week 😒 — Mikeh7 (@Mikeh60882356) February 13, 2021

If Tins quit after a 7-1 defeat at Swansea, at the very least I'd expect Holden to consider if he's the right person for the job after this. Unless of course we win 5-4 #BristolCity — Solomon Montenegro (@MAPRoberts) February 13, 2021

Be glad fans aren't aloud to football games. Imagine travelling all that way to go 4-0 down after 35 minutes…#WATBRC #BristolCity — Phillippa Jane (@pgillett2017) February 13, 2021

The ice is looking pretty thin here Dean #BristolCity pic.twitter.com/QBwKBsOfjZ — Tommy Roxx (@Tommy_Roxx) February 13, 2021

We look like a bunch of blokes who have pulled from outside the stadium, and Holden has said to them “errreee, fancy a game!” We look absolutely terrible!! #BristolCity — Stuuuuu (@Stuu_xx) February 13, 2021

Absolutely disgraceful performance this. Fold the club #BristolCity — Adam Cornish (@acbcfc1897) February 13, 2021

People would bite our hands off for Bentley, Kalas and Mawson as a back three and Fam, Wells, Palmer, Semenyo and Martin as a front five. Deano, sorry, you should be doing far better with this group of players. Buck stops with you. Got to go. Shocking. #BristolCity — Ollie Yorke (@oliveryorke) February 13, 2021

Yeah no way he's keeping his job now #WATBRC #BristolCity #HoldenOut — Names Is For Tombstones Baby! (@Howlenator) February 13, 2021

Should Dean Holden survive as Bristol City boss or is big decision needed?