Losing is a part and parcel of football; it is the darkness to the light of winning games.

All losses tend to come with a sense of questioning and despondency – some more than others.

There is definitely going to be more, rather than less, despondency if you are a Bristol City fan at the half-time score from The Vicarage.

Watford 4 – 0 Bristol City as Hornets prayers answered at Vicarage Road

In the first 45 minutes of the game, Bristol City have effectively lost. Watford came out of the traps the fastest, forcing an early own goal from City defender Taylor Moore (2′).

From that moment on, it’s been all Watford. The Hornets buzzed to double their lead through Ismaila Sarr (15′), the exciting winger adding his sixth of the season.

After a 15-minute lull, Watford scored their third of the afternoon through Will Hughes (30′) and this was followed by a fourth from Swedish midfielder Kem Sema (35′) with Sarr adding his seventh assist of the campaign.

Regardless of the score, there are many Bristol City fans who are livid at the goings-on. Twitter is not a nice place to be at the moment if you are a Robins supporter.

Here is a selection of some of the things that Bristol City fans are saying as their side face a 4-0, 45-minute scoreline.

Bristol City fans livid on Twitter – the more printable utterances

Should Dean Holden survive as Bristol City boss or is big decision needed?

