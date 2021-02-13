Derby County beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at home in the Championship this afternoon.

Derby County played their first game in a week-and-a-half at home to Middlesbrough today, and the extra rest seemed to work in Derby’s favour.

They were two goals in front after half-an-hour thanks to Lee Gregory on his full debut for the club, who assisted Colin Kazim-Richards for his sixth Championship goal of the season.

Neeskens Kebano scored before the break for Middlesbrough but Warnock’s side couldn’t mount a second-half comeback, and Derby County move to 19th in the Championship table.

Derby County having looked so goal shy all season finally have an attack in place. It’s an unlikely combination of Gregory and Kazim-Richards, but fans have quickly warmed to the pair.

Gregory impressed in particular today – his first-half performance was as good as any Derby forwards’ this season and plenty of Derby County fans recognised that.

See what some of them had to say on Twitter about his performance today:

SIGN HIM NOW — RamsMan (@RamsMan5) February 13, 2021

Love that from Gregory, hopefully the first of many! #dcfc — Louis (@LouisPage_) February 13, 2021

Good half there, just gotta get 1 more here and I reckon we can see it out, been so impressed with Gregory, he looks dangerous, also, CKR👏🏻 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Ram Reaction (@RamReaction) February 13, 2021

Serious rob hulse vibes from Lee Gregory and im here for it. — Dan Fowler (@Dan3Fowler) February 13, 2021

Lee Gregory has been superb today!! Missed having a player like him upfront! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Adam (@nostalgicadam) February 13, 2021

Imagine if you said in pre season we would have a strike force of Lee Gregory and Colin Kazim-Richards and everyone is loving it and they’re both playing amazing 😅 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Nathan Jordan (@NathanJordan85) February 13, 2021