Watford hammered Bristol City 6-0 in the Championship this afternoon.

Watford went into today’s game at Vicarage Road needing a win to ease mounting pressure on recently appointed manager Xisco Munoz.

But the Spaniard got exactly the response he needed form his side, who went into half-time with a four-goal cushion – an own goal from Bristol City’s Taylor Moore started things off, with Ismaila Sarr, Will Hughes and Ken Sema all scoring before half-time.

Sarr scored his second after the restart, with Philip Zinckernagel scoring his first goal for the club near the end.

READ: QPR boss Warburton recalls Rangers story involving one man on a British Airways flight

One man stood out in particular today – Tom Cleverley. The 31-year-old was on hand to provide the assist for Sarr’s goal in what was Cleverley’s 25th Championship appearance of the season.

He’s scored four goals in the league this season, proving an influential player under both Vladimir Ivic and Munoz, and plenty of Watford fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the midfielder.

See what some of them had to say here: