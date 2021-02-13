Watford hammered Bristol City 6-0 in the Championship this afternoon.

Watford went into today’s game at Vicarage Road needing a win to ease mounting pressure on recently appointed manager Xisco Munoz.

But the Spaniard got exactly the response he needed form his side, who went into half-time with a four-goal cushion – an own goal from Bristol City’s Taylor Moore started things off, with Ismaila Sarr, Will Hughes and Ken Sema all scoring before half-time.

Sarr scored his second after the restart, with Philip Zinckernagel scoring his first goal for the club near the end.

One man stood out in particular today – Tom Cleverley. The 31-year-old was on hand to provide the assist for Sarr’s goal in what was Cleverley’s 25th Championship appearance of the season.

He’s scored four goals in the league this season, proving an influential player under both Vladimir Ivic and Munoz, and plenty of Watford fans took to Twitter to share their appreciation for the midfielder.

See what some of them had to say here:

Cleverly is something else btw his energy and passion is just beautiful to see in a Watford shirt🤩🐝💛🖤💛 #watfordfc — Luke Macey 🐝 (@lukemacey10) February 13, 2021

never have understood the cleverley slander the guy puts his heart on his sleeve every match yeh sometimes it doesn’t come off but he always gives 110% — Mac Harriman (@machm123) February 13, 2021

Tom Cleverley has been absolutely superb today — Rikki Aldridge (@RikkiAldridge) February 13, 2021

Tom Cleverley deserves lots of credit for that second goal. His pressing and work rate has been outstanding so far. — Jack (@JackCian99) February 13, 2021

Tom cleverley has already won MOTM — Hannah (@hannah333davis) February 13, 2021

Tom Cleverley has been outstanding #watfordfc — Sam Ucko🐝 (@Sam_ucko) February 13, 2021

#TomCleverley has been amazing Should keep the armband long term in my view Gives of his all#Watford1881 #EFL #WatBri — Stuart Cashmore (@watford1881) February 13, 2021

Tom Cleverley has been on it man. Capoue like pass — Ash (@WFCAshhh) February 13, 2021