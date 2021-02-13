Sunderland, as many in football will tell you, are a club too big to be in League One.

However, in the third tier of English football they are. They ended there following consecutive relegations from the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship.

Since then, the Wearsiders have been stuck in the third tier and are battling to get back to the big time.

Hopefully, that ‘big time’ will be just around the corner after the takeover of the club is complete and new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is installed as their new owner.

Sunderland and Louis-Dreyfus – where it stands now

Louis-Dreyfus stands on the brink of becoming Sunderland’s new owner. The Frenchman, whose family own Ligue 1 side Monaco, is thought by many to be on the point of being formally confirmed in that respect by the EFL.

The Chronicle report Sunderland manager Lee Johnson stating that things are fast approaching the endgame. Johnson said of the uncertainty that it was like living an in-between state, adding “But everything I hear is that it [the takeover] is as close as it can get.”

The Sunderland Echo was one of many outlets that posted news of Louis-Dreyfuss’ huge Instagram tease when posting a photo of the ‘Mackem Dictionary’ to his account after the Black Cats midweek game versus Shrewsbury.

Today’s reveal – Sky Sports reporter Downie

Shrewsbury and Instagram posts aside, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus remains on Wearside and is at today’s game against Doncaster.

Soon-to-be Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus meeting a few of the players & staff before kick-off at The Stadium of Light today #SAFC pic.twitter.com/oXZ9JHF9lk — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 13, 2021

Of course, Louis-Dreyfus’ presence is always going to draw some comment. That is, as they say, par for the course. However, the fact is that he is still here after arriving and being spotted in midweek.

It’s not that big a leap of the imagination to think that he is hanging around for a particular reason. As Downie himself hints at, when he calls him the “soon-to-be Sunderland owner“, an announcement could be just around the corner.

At the moment, Sunderland are doing their damnedest to warm up their new owner in a bitterly-cold north-east and are 3-0 up against fellow promotion chasers Doncaster Rovers.

Is a Sunderland takeover announcement just around the corner?