Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship today.

Nottingham Forest impressed in the first-half against Bournemouth. The Cherries under caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate were being contained by Forest who played some good football.

The game would end goalless after another cagey half from the two sides. But the point lifts Chris Hughton’s side up to 16th in time for today’s 3pm fixtures.

Forest now have a five-point gap from the relegation zone after another solid performance.One man caught the eye of many watching Forest fans though – James Garner.

The 19-year-old Manchester United man left his loan spell at Watford to join Nottingham Forest last month and started his third consecutive Championship game for Forest.

He’s quickly becoming a fan favourite with another good performance today – see what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on the United youngster:

Credit where it’s due … Freeman looks interested today. Gardner is holding the midfield together. Cafu isn’t convincing. — Alex Iskandar Liew (@alex_iskandar) February 13, 2021

Garner is playing well lads — Lance Stroll #MarinakisOut (@JmIBC) February 13, 2021

It’s already looking like we should go all out in the summer to get Garner back from United next season. Only going to get better. #NFFC — Dave Holmes (@DaveHo1mes) February 13, 2021

First time I've seen Garner. He looks very good. Class above. #NFFC — Bevan Boy (@mac123_m) February 13, 2021

It will be a sad day when James Garner goes back to Man United #nffc — DJ (@DylanMJoness) February 13, 2021

Garner's all round play is superb #NFFC — Ian Pidgeon (@IanPidgeon3) February 13, 2021

I’m a huge Garner fan #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) February 13, 2021

James Garner is going to be some player. #NFFC — Jack (@JackSDlaz) February 13, 2021