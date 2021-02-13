Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship today.

Nottingham Forest impressed in the first-half against Bournemouth. The Cherries under caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate were being contained by Forest who played some good football.

The game would end goalless after another cagey half from the two sides. But the point lifts Chris Hughton’s side up to 16th in time for today’s 3pm fixtures.

Forest now have a five-point gap from the relegation zone after another solid performance.One man caught the eye of many watching Forest fans though – James Garner.

The 19-year-old Manchester United man left his loan spell at Watford to join Nottingham Forest last month and started his third consecutive Championship game for Forest.

He’s quickly becoming a fan favourite with another good performance today – see what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on the United youngster: