Speaking to the club’s official website, Watford new boy Achraf Lazaar has said he is ready to give everything for his new club after joining on a free transfer.

The left-back linked up with the Hornets after his contract with Newcastle United was terminated by mutual consent.

Lazaar struggled to make an impact with the Magpies but now, he will be given a second chance to prove himself in English football.

The Moroccan has linked up with Watford on a free transfer. The 29-year-old has penned an initial deal until the end of the season but there is the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Now, Lazaar has reacted to his move to Vicarage Road. The former Sheffield Wednesday loan man has said he is ‘so happy’ to have joined the club. He added that he is ready to ‘give everything’ for the club, saying:

“I’m so happy to be here. Watford are a big club and from the first moment I heard they want me as part of the team, I was so happy.

“This is a big chance and I want to take it. I like to help the team and give everything I have. I want to work hard and give everything: tackling, speed, crosses and shooting. I want to help the team to win, I’m ready.”

Lazaar’s only game time this season came with Newcastle’s U23s. His last senior appearance came with loan club Cosenza Calcio and will be looking to get back to full fitness and help Watford in their efforts to return to the Premier League.

As it stands, Xisco Munoz’s side sit in 4th place, seven away from the automatic spots. The Hornets will be looking to return to winning ways against Bristol City this afternoon.