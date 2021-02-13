Liverpool were at the line for an Ismaila Sarr deal in January, only to be thwarted by Watford’s refusal to budge on their £35m valuation.

That steadfastness meant that Sarr remained a Hornet. He is continuing to buzz in the Sky Bet Championship with the Londoners.

However, as quoted by the Daily Mail and their writer Sam Blitz, Sarr’s agent Thierno Seydi’s comments about Manchester United ‘interest’ could set up a tasty summer window.

Ismaila Sarr – the fleet-footed winger interesting Reds and Red Devils

Sarr has, without doubt, caught the eye for Watford since his £27m move from French side Stade Rennais in August 2019.

He’d joined Stade Rennais two years before for £15m from fellow French side Metz. This move came just a year after joining Metz on a free transfer from Senegalese side Generation Foot.

His Premier League season with Watford saw him score five goals and provide six assists in a series of displays that caught the eye.

That total of five goals included a brace that wrecked Liverpool’s unbeaten start to their title-winning campaign. He also scored against Manchester United who, along with Liverpool, have shown interest in him according to his agent.

Liverpool moved wrecked – Manchester United were also interested

Watford remain determined to stand by their valuation of Sarr as a £35m player. It was that determination, says agent Seydi, that led to a wrecked move to Liverpool.

Sarr’s personal terms had already been met by the Anfield outfit and had been agreed. Seydi is quoted in the The Daily article as having tasked Sadio Mane with looking out for an apartment for Sarr.

Watford’s decision to stick to their guns on valuation wrecked that move. Seydi said that Liverpool “were unable to put €40m (£35m) on the table to finalise the deal.”

Seydi also stated that Liverpool’s fellow Premier League big-guns, Manchester United, were also interested and found Watford as resolute.

The Old Trafford outfit “approached Watford over a deal” but the Hornets issued a stinging rebuff based on the terms of their approach.

Sarr’s agent added: “Over the summer, (Manchester United) wanted to sign the Senegalese forward. At the last moment, they offered a loan without any option to buy.”

He goes on to say that a successful approach for his client would need to be accompanied by an obligation to buy at the end of it.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Watford’s bar

Between Liverpool’s stalled bid and £35m valuation amount and Manchester United’s rebuff due to no purchase obligation, both sides might have an indication of where to pitch their offers in the summer.

That’s if both are still interested by then. As it stands now, Sarr is doing all that he can to keep both sides that way inclined.

In 24 games in English football’s second tier, Sarr has matched his Premier League output – five goals and six assists. There’s just under half the season to go. If he carries on this way, and if Watford don’t get a promotion, it would likely make for an interesting summer indeed.

