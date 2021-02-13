Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, Doncaster Rovers striker Omar Bogle has revealed he considered quitting football last summer.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Cardiff City came to an end last summer, leaving him free to search for a new club.

Bogle ended up linking up with Charlton Athletic. However, the striker has revealed that the situation could have been very different.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, the former Grimsby Town star has said he considering bringing an end to his playing career last summer.

The striker has said his enjoyment of the game had ‘completely gone’, adding that joining the Addicks has helped him realise he is happy he opted against retirement.

Now, with Darren Moore’s Doncaster, Bogle said:

“My enjoyment of the game had completely gone. It was to the extent that I considered at the end of last season, in the summer, that I was going to stop playing.

“It was only really my dad, my agent, my friends and my missus that stopped me. I wouldn’t say they persuaded me but they were onto me, saying other people hadn’t been gifted my talents and I shouldn’t waste it.

“With lockdown and mental health, how it made us feel, the emotions and the situation we were in, I don’t think that helped. I went to Charlton, got used to training again every day, playing games. I’m back now and I’m happy I didn’t make that choice.”

After spending the first half of the season at The Valley, Bogle made his Doncaster debut off the bench against Fleetwood Town. The striker will now be looking to kick on with Moore’s side as they look to mount a League One promotion push.

The Birmingham-born attacker has previously shown he can be a serious threat, thoroughly impressing in his time with Grimsby. He struggled in his three-year stint with Cardiff but will be looking to put that behind him and get back to his best at the Keepmoat Stadium.