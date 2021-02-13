Burton Albion have signed Danny Rowe on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The winger has joined the Brewers on a deal until the end of the season.

Rowe, who is 28 years old, has been a free agent since parting company with Ipswich Town at the end of the last campaign and has now made his return to the game.

Burton are currently battling at the bottom of League One and have boosted their attacking options by bringing him in.

Their boss, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, has said: “He will give us pace, directness and hopefully goals and assists. He is a goal threat, and we need more of that and hopefully we can get him going really quickly as we know he is a very good player.

“He had a knee injury a while ago but that is fully behind him now. He wasn’t attached to a club, but he’s getting in love with football again and we want to help him get back to his best.”

Rowe had spells as a youngster at Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County before joining Barrow in 2012. He spent a single season with the Bluebirds in the National League and scored eight goals in 40 games before moving on to Macclesfield Town.

He caught the eye playing for the Silkmen and ended up landing a move to Ipswich Town in January 2017.

Rowe spent the past four seasons on the books at Ipswich and played 29 games for the Tractor Boys, chipping in with a single goal, before they decided to release him last summer.

The wide man also had two loan spells away from Portman Road at Lincoln City and helped the Imps win the EFL Trophy and gain promotion from League Two during his time at Sincil Bank.

Good signing for Burton?