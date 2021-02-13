Speaking to The Times, former Stoke City and Ipswich Town striker Jonathan Walters has revealed he has applied to be the new Chief Executive of the PFA.

The 37-year-old’s playing career came to an end in March 2019. Now, it has been revealed that Walters is eyeing up a return to the game in a new role.

The former Stoke City and Ipswich Town attacker is among those applying to become the PFA’s new Chief Executive.

The role is available after it was confirmed that Gordon Taylor will be stepping down at the end of the season. Taylor has held the position since 1981, but his 40-year tenure will be coming to an end later this year.

Speaking on what he will aim to do should he get the job, Walters has said he will prioritise the ‘best interests’ of clubs. He added that he wants to ‘take the PFA forward’, saying:

“I will go to every single club, stand before every single dressing room and ask them what they want.

“We’ve got to give the best service to the members. We’re not a club or agent, we’ve only got their best interest at heart.

“I want to take the PFA forward, be the leader of that and build a team around me. The numbers of players facing bankruptcy, getting divorced after retiring, is horrendous. Forty per cent after the first year get divorced and 75 per cent after three years. The PFA has to address that.”

With interviews taking place in March, it awaits to be seen if the 37-y/o is successful in his application.

Walters proved a popular figure during his playing days, enjoying notable stints with Ipswich Town and Stoke City. The former Republic of Ireland international scored 32 times and laid on 25 assists in 149 games for the Tractor Boys, earning a move to Stoke City.

The attacker remained with the Potters for seven years. He helped the club consolidate their spot in the Premier League after winning promotion, netting 62 goals and providing 27 assists in 271 appearances.