Speaking to The Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed the club are continuing to monitor free agent defender Joel Lynch.

Following his release from Sunderland last summer, Lynch has been on the hunt for a new club.

In recent months, the former QPR and Nottingham Forest man has spent time on trial in League Two. Southend United brought Lynch in to train with them but ended up opting against offering him a deal.

Following his stint with the Shrimpers, Lynch linked up with Bolton Wanderers. Now, a further update has emerged on his trial with the Trotters.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has confirmed the club are still monitoring the one-cap Wales international. The manager has been impressed by Lynch’s qualities but insists he needs to be ‘fitter and sharper’.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt said:

“We will monitor it day to day, possibly week to week.

“He is doing well. He needs to be fitter and sharper, he’ll admit that himself. But, he has a lot of quality and has had a fantastic career.

“He brings a lot of things to the table that we don’t have a lot of, like leadership skills, a big strong character and a winning attitude.”

Lynch is vastly experienced at Football League level, notching up over 300 Championship appearances.

He started his career with Brighton and Hove Albion before moving on to Nottingham Forest, where he remained for four years. Across all competitions, Lynch played 90 times for the City Ground side, netting three goals and laying on four assists in the process.

The 33-year-old left Forest in 2012, moving on to Huddersfield Town. He stayed with the Terriers for another four years before being picked up by QPR. His time with the R’s saw him feature 95 times across all competitions before leaving in the summer of 2019.

