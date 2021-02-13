Rangers are planning contract talks with former Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor, as per a report by the Glasgow Times.

The veteran stopper is out of contract at the end of the season but the Glasgow side are planning talks with him over an extension.

McGregor, who is 39 years old, has impressed since moving back to Ibrox from Hull in 2018 and has played a key role in their rise to the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

The Scotland international is highly thought of by Steven Gerrard and the ex-Liverpool man wants to keep him.

He has said: “He is a big leader in the group. Allan is someone who is very robotic in terms of his routine, he comes in and his standards are the same every single day. He has the same routine before training, he has the same routine before games, he never drops his standards or has a day off.”

Gerrard added: “We all know his age, we all know his situation and in the coming weeks I will be sitting down with Allan and having a real good conversation to see what is next for him. He will be a major factor in what happens moving forward. We will respect him. He knows his body, he knows where he’s at, he knows where his hunger levels are.”

McGregor started his career at Rangers and played 278 games during his first spell before leaving for Besiktas in 2012.

He left Turkey after a year and was signed by Hull for £1.5 million. He spent five years with the Tigers and made 148 appearances for the East Yorkshire outfit, as well as spending some of the 2016/17 season on loan at Cardiff City.

McGregor played in the FA Cup final against Arsenal and also helped Hull gain promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

He is not showing any signs of hanging up his gloves just yet and could stay at Rangers next season as he edges towards 40.

