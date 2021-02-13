Bristol Rovers CEO Martyn Starnes has admitted they tried ‘very hard’ to get Jayden Stockley in January, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The Pirates wanted to bring the striker in on loan from Preston North End but lost out to Charlton Athletic.



Stockley, who is 27 years old, was not short of interest in the last transfer window and was also on the radar of Gillingham, as reported by Kent Online.

His heart was set on a move to the Valley and he will be looking to help the Addicks gain promotion to the Championship.

Starnes has opened up over Bristol Rovers’ winter pursuit of Stockley: “We’d identified a number that we felt were potential targets and each one we tried to recruit, for various reasons, chose not to come. One in particular, Jayden Stockley. We tried very hard to bring him in.

“I got to the point where I’d been speaking to Preston. Peter Risdale said on the figures that we were talking about he felt there was a deal to be done. It just needed the player to come in the next morning and say he wanted to come to Bristol Rovers. Unfortunately he went in to see Peter Risdale and said he wanted to go to Charlton Athletic.”

Stockley was given the green light to leave Preston last month having managed just one goal in 16 games for them this term. He joined the Lilywhites in January 2019 and has scored nine goals in 69 matches altogether.

He has also played for the likes of Bournemouth, Aberdeen and Exeter City in the past and is now having a fresh start at Charlton. He is in action today against Gillingham and will be eager to show Steve Evans’ side what they missed out on.

Bristol Rovers, on other hand, take on Swindon Town.

Sad to miss out on getting Stockley, Bristol Rovers fans?