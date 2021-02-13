Barnsley saw off competition from Germany and Holland to sign Jack Aitchison from Celtic last summer.

Speaking to the Glasgow is Green podcast, the attacker has revealed he had plenty of interest in him but chose to join the Tykes in the end.

Aitchinson, who is 20 years old, penned a three-year deal at Oakwell and was immediately shipped out on loan to Stevenage for this season.

He has made 13 appearances in all competition this term for the League Two side and has chipped in with a single goal.

Aitchinson has said Barnsley beat European clubs for his signature: “It was one of the top clubs in Germany but I was probably going to go into the same situation I was at Celtic. Keep going out on loan, keep going out on loan, and every time I would come back from a loan I wouldn’t probably get my chance in the first-team.

“That’s why I chose Barnsley, because they had that pathway in mind for me to go out on loan, when I obviously had not played for 10 months, but I can go out on loan and get my fitness up and hopefully crack on from there.”

Aitchison caught the eye on on loan at Forest Green Rovers in the last campaign and scored six goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for Mark Cooper’s side.

The Scotland youth international rose up through the youth ranks at Celtic and made his first-team debut for the Glasgow giants in May 2016. He scored with his first touch against Motherwell, making him the youngest ever player to score a competitive goal for the club at 16.

Aitchison played twice more for the Hoops and also had loan spells away at Dumbarton and Alloa Athletic.

He will return to Barnsley at the end of this season from his loan at Stevenage.