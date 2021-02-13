Derby County host Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon, as Wayne Rooney’s side look to break out of the bottom three.

Having won three-straight games in the Championship, all by 1-0 scorelines, Derby County saw their rich vein of form cut short by Rotherham United last time out.

The Millers thrashed Derby County 3-0 and it saw Rotherham move above them and out of the relegation zone. A point could be enough to see Derby County lift themselves out of the bottom three today but they face strong opponents in 7th-place Middlesbrough.

Facing a Neil Warnock side is one of toughest tasks for a managers and no less for the inexperienced Rooney. His task at hand has been made harder by the loss of Krystian Bielik which looked evident in his side’s defeat at Rotherham, and the time might be right for Rooney to start making some big calls.

One decision that fans would likely back Rooney to make is to bring Martyn Waghorn out of the starting equation. He’s scored twice this season and has often been on the receiving end of Derby County fans’ criticism. He was hauled off after 72-minutes of the Rotherham game and on in his place came Patrick Roberts.

The Manchester City man cut short his loan at Middlesbrough to head for Derby County in the last transfer window, and having made his debut v Rotherham he could now be handed his first start for the Rams against his former team.

He undoubtedly struggled at the Riverside. But he impressed in the 20-or-so minutes he played v Rotherham United and he makes for an ideal candidate to come into the right-wing position that Waghorn has frequented this season.