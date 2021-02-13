Ex-England international Martin Keown believes Patrick Viera would be a good option for Bournemouth.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the pundit believes his former Arsenal teammate is an ideal candidate for the Cherries.

The Championship promotion chasers are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Jason Tindall, who was sacked after a slump in form.

Names like John Terry and David Wagner has been in the frame recently but Keown thinks Bournemouth should hand Viera a chance in the Football League.

Read: Millwall targets opens up over future

He has told talkSPORT: “I think he’s done the hard miles as a manager. In 2013 he was given the job to run the Man City reserve team and did that to really good effect, he then went to New York City, managed there for three seasons, he’s just done three seasons at Nice.

“I think he’s somebody who has got great leadership qualities, he knows exactly what he wants, he loves the game and wants to be a manager and he has that education, that grounding. It’s up to Bournemouth to decide what they want next.”

Read: Swindon Town boss comments on mounting pressure from fans

Viera hung up his boots in 2011 after spells at Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City and has since delved into the coaching world.

The Frenchman coached at City before getting the New York City job in 2016. He spent two years in MLS and won 44% of games before moving back to Europe.

His last job was with Nice and he spent just over two seasons with the French Ligue 1 side but was sacked in December.

Viera is now weighing up his options and is being linked with the Bournemouth job.



Should Bournemouth turn to Viera?