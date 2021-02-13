QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed a story from his Rangers past, involving one angry fan on a British Airways flight.

The 58-year-old left Brentford to take charge of Rangers in 2015. He’d last two years at the Scottish club, overseeing 82 games in charge and winning both the Scottish Championship and Challenge Cup in 2016.

In a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Warburton went into detail about the some of the abuse that his QPR players have received throughout this season, and recalled a story from when he was manager of Rangers.

“I remember being in the queue for the British Airways flight and a bloke in front of me was saying, ‘if Warburton had made that substitution, we’d have won by more’,” he began to explain. “The game finished 2-1 in our favour.

“He then goes his substitutions were this, that should happen to him, and if I saw him I’d do that to him. The same guy on the plane comes up and asks for an autograph when he sees I’m two rows ahead of him.

“I looked at him – he was probably 25 years of age – and I said, ‘what job do you do Monday to Friday? Why do you think it’s OK for you to level that type of abuse at someone?’”

Warburton left Rangers in 2017 and a month later in the March landed the Nottingham Forest job. That tenure proved as contested as his one at Ibrox but now in his second season at QPR, he’s regaining fans’ support after an arduous season.

Relegation looked a real threat for QPR at one point. That threat still remains but after a run of four wins in five Championship outings, the mood at QPR is bettering with every passing fixture.

The Rs were due to face Rotherham United in the Championship today but for the game to be postponed yesterday morning.

QPR remain in 16th-place of he table going into today’s bout of Championship fixtures, with the visit of West London neighbours Brentford to contend next week.