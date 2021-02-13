Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell hasn’t given anything away in regards to his future plans, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Scotsman was a target for Championship side Millwall in the last transfer window but has stayed in Scottish Premiership until the end of this season at least.

However, he is out of contract in June and is currently due to become a free agent.

Motherwell are keen to keep him and have offered him a new deal but that is yet to be signed.

Millwall could reignite their interest in him this summer but Aberdeen and Hibernian are also believed to be admirers of him.

Campbell has said: “Football is football, all I can do is just worry about what is happening at the weekend and try to put in a performance to keep me in the team and get a good result for Motherwell.

“What will be, will be. All I think about is what game is coming up, and can I do better in that game, and just maintain that focus. I’ve always thought that if I’m going to be a football player, I need to do everything I can to be the best I can be.”

He added: “If that means coming in a bit earlier, staying a bit later and doing that wee bit extra, then I‘ll do it. I just want to keep improving myself and get to a level that I know I can. I’ve had to make sacrifices, but I’m sure if you asked anyone at my age if they would rather be doing what I’m doing then they would.

“I’m lucky to be here and I’m doing the best to get the most out of my career and get to the highest level possible.”

Campbell has been with Motherwell for his whole career to date and rose up through their youth ranks as a youngster.

The 22-year-old has made 148 appearances for the club and has chipped in with 15 goals from midfield.

Graham Alexander’s side are in action today against Hamilton.

