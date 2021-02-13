Swindon Town boss John Sheridan has said he isn’t bothered about mounting pressure from fans, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

A section of the Robins supporters are growing increasingly frustrated by the club’s current slump in form.

A petition has been created calling for Swindon to sack Sheridan and has been signed over 500 times.

However, Sheridan has insisted he will not resign from his position and will work hard to get his side out of trouble.

Read: Stoke City man close to America move

Sheridan has said: “It doesn’t bother me, I’ve just got to concentrate on the team. While I’m here, I’m going to work hard and give 100 per cent to try and turn the results around. That’s the only answer I can give.”

He added: “Why would I want to walk? I’m in a job, a good job. So I’m not going to resign. I don’t even know why you’re asking me that question. The only way I can turn it around – while I’m in work – is by winning football matches.

“I’ve managed for 15 years and I’ve done very well – I’m not a bad manager you know. I’ve done alright aside from two setbacks at Notts County and the second time at Chesterfield. I’ve had one relegation in 15 years of management. I manage the way I want to manage. If I don’t do it, I won’t work. I don’t have to change for people. I’ve been successful in what I’ve done in the lower leagues. They need to grow up.”

Read: Available boss rules himself out of the running for Bristol Rovers running

Sheridan left Wigan Athletic earlier this season to succeed Richie Wellens at the County Ground. However, fans are starting to turn on him after two wins from their last 14 games.

He has previously managed the likes of Oldham Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United.

The experienced boss will be looking to claw his side away from relegation danger and they are in action today against manager-less Bristol Rovers away.

Who will win today?