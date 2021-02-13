Watford’s 22-year-old Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr is hot property. However, he is a property that will need to wait until the summer.

The main club linked with a move for him during the January window, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, had an interest that didn’t materialise.

Speaking to Pan African Football, quoted per the Daily Mail, his agent, Thierno Seydi adds a little colour to the tale.

Ismaila Sarr – the £35m man being chased

22-year-old Sarr joined Watford from Stade Rennais in early August 2019 for £27m.

His Premier League season saw him shine for the eventually-relegated Hornets. In 28 appearances in the top tier, Sarr impressed scoring five goals and providing six assists.

That encouraging output included a brace against Klopp’s Liverpool side which destroyed their unbeaten start to the season.

Since relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, Sarr’s potential and skill continues to be on display. In 24 games in English football’s second tier, Sarr has matched his Premier League output – five goals and six assists.

However, overtures of a Liverpool move were broken up and Sarr’s agent, Seydi, says it was all about Watford’s valuation of his charge.

Watford demands proved to be stumbling block

Sarr’s agent Seydi claims that there wasn’t just Liverpool ‘interest’ but that a deal was pretty much at the line and ready to be done.

On this aspect, Seydi claimed: “Everything was set, the monthly salary and the length of the deal. I even asked Sadio Mane to find him an apartment.”

However, the big stumbling block leading to the deal collapsing and not getting over the line was Watford’s valuation of him – £35m to be exact.

With the deal poised, with terms agreed with Sarr, it was all down to the two clubs. Commenting on this, Seydi added: “But in the end, the English club [Liverpool] were unable to put €40m (£35m) on the table to finalise the deal.”

Should Sarr continue to impress, and should Watford not gain automatic promotion back to the Premier League, that could be the leverage that Liverpool might want to look at should they be inclined to make a summer move for Sarr.

