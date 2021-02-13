Charlton Athletic are back in action today and take on Gillingham at home.

The Addicks are looking to make it back-to-back wins after beating Rochdale away last weekend.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently two points inside the Play-Offs and will be eager to start winning more home games. They haven’t won at the Valley since 12th December but today poses a good opportunity to get three points.

Their winter signings of Jayden Stockley, Ronnie Schwartz and Liam Millar give them more depth and options in attack and they will be looking to cause Steve Evans’ side some problems this afternoon.

Charlton will make late fitness assessments on first-team trio Jake Forster-Caskey, Jason Pearce and Akin Famewo, whilst Ryan Inniss remains on the sidelines with injury.

Bowyer has said, as per his sides’ website: “Gillingham play in a certain way so we’ll have to fight and compete. It might not be pretty at times. But when we win that ball, we have to do the right things. We’ll also have to defend our box well. They will pepper the box with long balls and throws.”

“You have to do the basics first & earn the right to play football.”

Here is a predicted line-up for Charlton (4-4-2)-

Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Chris Gunter, Deji Oshilaja, Ben Purrington, Andrew Shinnie, Darren Pratley, Albie Morgan, Liam Millar, Chuks Aneke, Jayden Stockley.

Prediction

Charlton should be too strong for the Gills today. 2-0, Stockley and Aneke to score.

