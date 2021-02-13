Crystal Palace winger Ebere Eze has spoke to The Daily Mail in an exclusive interview, where he discussed his time at QPR.

The 22-year-old left QPR for Crystal Palace last summer. He finally got his Premier League after a journey more arduous than people first first realised, having worked his way through a number of academies as a youngster.

He signed for QPR in 2016 following his release by Millwall. After a brief loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers he made his Championship debut for QPR in the 2017/18 season, featuring 16 times in the league.

Speaking about his arrival at QPR and how the club handed him a ‘lifeline’ so to say, Eze told The Daily Mail:

“They put that belief back in myself as an 18, 19-year-old that I had when I was young, at Arsenal. I am talking nine, 10, 11. Once I had that in the 23s I felt unstoppable.

“I’ve always tried my best and to give everything I can. But it wasn’t until I got to QPR that I got that click with those guys in the 23s, that I started to unlock new levels I didn’t know I had in terms of my work rate, my running stats, stuff like that.”

In that 2018/19 season – Eze’s first full campaign in the QPR first-team – he featured 46 times in all competitions. Steve McClaren was the man in charge going into that season, but he’d be sacked in April and replaced by Mark Warburton the following summer.

“What was to my detriment was looking at too much Instagram and seeing things that people say, comments that he’s linked with this place and that place, he’s going here and it got into my mind that I need to perform if I want to get to this level,” Eze said of that camping.

“I wasn’t free, I wasn’t enjoying my football. I was allowing the opinions of others to affect me and overthinking. I don’t know how I played so many games [46] that season.”

Last season at QPR, Eze featured in all 46 Championship games, making 48 appearances in all competitions for QPR. He netted 14 goals in the league and assisted eight, finally landing him his Premier League move last summer.

Since, Eze has become an instant hit at Selhurst Park and as all QPR fans predicted, he looks set to become one of the country’s best footballers.