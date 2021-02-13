Blackburn Rovers lost 2-1 at home to Preston North End in the Championship last night, in what was another painful reminder of how far Tony Mowbray’s side are from promotion.

Blackburn Rovers had the chance to leapfrog a former club of Mowbray’s in Middlesbrough last night. But instead they fell to defeat against their Lancashire rivals at Ewood Park, owing to first-half goals from Greg Cunningham and Liam Lindsay.

Adam Armstrong had scored from the spot before half-time to give Rovers a chance in the second-half. But their defensive errors in the first proved too costly, and Preston ran out as 2-1 winners to bring themselves level on points with Blackburn.

It was another tired display – Blackburn’s early goal-scoring form in the Championship had dwindled and defensive blunders continue to be their downfall. Mowbray comes under scrutiny with every defeat in what is his fourth full season in charge, and last night was no exception.

But whilst fans may be getting tired of Mowbray, it’s easy to dismiss the fact that Mowbray might be getting tired of the job and of his players. He told Lancashire Telegraph’s Rich Sharpe after last night’s defeat:

TM: ‘ I can’t accept watching, and being the manager, of a team that performs like that in the first half. The last half an hour was more of a team I recognised’. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) February 12, 2021

Rovers fans and Mowbray have a mutual respect. The Englishman has provided some much-needed stability to the club having overseen 201 games in charge now.

But Blackburn Rovers look as though they’ve hit their ceiling under Mowbray and sooner or later they’re going to regress in their long-term goal of sustained Premier League football.

The time for change and innovation is quickly approaching Blackburn Rovers. Mowbray for all the respect he has at the club is slowly coming undone, and maybe now is the right time to bring in a much younger manager, with more contemporary ideas.