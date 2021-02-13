Speaking to the South London Press, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he doesn’t think the club “could have got anyone better in the division” than loan man Scott Malone.

The Derby County loanee has received high praise in recent weeks for his continued form in a Millwall shirt.

Gary Rowett has made no secret of the fact the Lions are eyeing up a potential permanent deal. Malone’s contract at Pride Park expires this summer and having fallen down the pecking order with the Rams, a summer departure is looking likely.

The 29-year-old has remained coy on his chances of a permanent move to The Den. Malone thanked those at Millwall for the ‘lifeline’ given to him by joining the club but insisted his focus is on staying in the starting 11.

Now, Millwall boss Rowett has opened up about the club’s initial decision to bring the left-back in. Speaking to the South London Press, the 46-year-old said that he doesn’t think they could have got a better player in his position, despite the move being ‘controversial’.

“He’s been brilliant for us,” Rowett said.

“When we signed him it was controversial for some people – do we want to sign another 30-year-old who has been around the Championship? Everyone wants you to get someone who is 20 or 21.

“But for the money we are paying, I don’t think we could have got anyone better in the division at left wing-back. He covers massive distances in games.”

Across all competitions, Malone has netted four goals and laid on two assists in 26 appearances this season. He has nailed down a starting spot at left-wing back, playing 90 minutes in their last seven Championship games.

With Malone out of contract and Rowett keen on a permanent deal, it will be interesting to see if Millwall can bring the defender in on a permanent basis later this year.

Would you welcome a permanent deal for Malone?