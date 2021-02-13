As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, AFC Bournemouth’s caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate has discussed the decision to recall Mark Travers from his Swindon Town loan.

The young goalkeeper only joined the League One side in the early stages of the transfer window.

Travers made eight appearances in his short stint at the County Ground, keeping one clean sheet in the process. However, his spell was cut short, with AFC Bournemouth confirming his return earlier this week.

Now, insight has been provided on the decision to bring the 21-year-old back from his Swindon Town loan.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Woodgate has confirmed Travers has returned to Dean Court as they continue to manage an injury to Asmir Begovic.

Begovic set to be fit for the Cherries’ game against Nottingham Forest later today, but the youngster will be around to provide extra cover and competition for the role. He said:

“We’re managing the situation with an injury that Asmir has. I thought it was important that we brought backup in with experience in that role, and Travs has that.

“He’s had a good loan so he’ll be sharp enough. So we’re just managing Asmir’s injury at the minute, he’ll be okay.”

Prior to leaving for Swindon, Travers had spent the first half of the season as Bournemouth’s number two.

The Republic of Ireland international started in the Cherries’ first Championship game, remaining on the bench for every other game. Since breaking into the senior side, Travers has made nine appearances for Bournemouth, keeping one clean sheet.

Should he be called upon by Woodgate or whoever takes charge permanently, Travers will be looking to make good on any chances he gets to take Begovic’s spot in the starting 11.