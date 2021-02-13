Speaking to the South London Press, Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson has insisted that his desire is to stay and play ‘week in, week out’ at The Den.

Thompson enjoyed a successful stint on loan with Portsmouth in the 2018/19 campaign and has been linked with a move back to Fratton Park this season.

Pompey were rumoured to be interested in a return deal, but Millwall’s stance brought an end to any rumours.

Thompson has featured in all but one Championship game since the start of the new year, making his way into Gary Rowett’s side. The first half of the season saw the midfielder limited to substitute appearances for the most part.

Now, the 25-year-old is looking to kick on and nail down a spot in the Lions’ starting 11. Thompson has opened up about the January links with a return to Portsmouth, admitting it was always ‘in the back of his mind’.

Speaking to the South London Press, Thompson insisted Millwall is ‘his club’, stating his desire to solidify his place in the side. He said:

“There was always that in the back of my mind. But I said to the manager that I want to play at Millwall. This is my club.

“Next season will be my 10th year here. I want to play week in and week out at Millwall. Obviously, he can’t guarantee that, but I want to play games. I’m 25 and in my prime, I feel like I need that. If he can’t guarantee me that then I’ll have to go elsewhere.

“It came towards the last week of the window and I had got back in the team and started playing, so that kind of squashed the loan move. I’m hoping to play more and more games for Millwall.”

Across all competitions, the Millwall academy graduate has played 24 times this season, netting two goals in the process. His contributions this campaign take him to 160 club appearances following his breakthrough from the club’s academy.

