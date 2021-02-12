Blackburn Rovers lost 2-1 at home to Preston North End in the Championship tonight.

Blackburn Rovers having shown some defensive resilience of late returned to their ways of old tonight.

Tony Mowbray’s side went into half-time trailing 2-1 owing to Greg Cunningham and Liam Lindsay’s strikes, with Adam Armstrong having scored from the spot before a goalless second-half.

Of an all-round lacklustre defensive display, on loan Everton man Jarrad Branthwaite took the brunt of Rovers fans’ criticism online.

He featured alongside Darragh Lenihan in what was his fifth Championship appearance since joining last month. But fans aren’t fully-convinced with him just yet, and tonight’s performance was another struggle for the 18-year-old.

Preston North End now move up to 10th in the Championship table, level on points with Rovers who remain in 8th.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say about Branthwaite’s performance tonight:

Possession football won't work at Pothole Ewood. Will have to go long. Branthwaite – signs in all the previous games. Gangly. All legs. All over the place. Clumsy. Runs into Lenihan – first goal

Wrestling with the Preston Lad – second goal. — Chim Chim Cher-ee (@chimmany) February 12, 2021

Something that Branthwaite needs to work on is his positioning, seems to find himself being dragged out of position — Declan (@Declan1878) February 12, 2021

Branthwaite is having a shocker — Morgan Shanks 🌹 (@_MorganShanks) February 12, 2021

Get Branthwaite off. He's been a liability under the high ball. — Fred (@CitizenF_93) February 12, 2021

He’s been doing this all season just a shame Branthwaite is a complete donkey — Brian Smith (@BAZZ90827) February 12, 2021

Branthwaite at fault for both goals. Hopefully he learns quickly. Not impressed with him at the moment — MD Fryer (@MattFryer77) February 12, 2021

We've been rubbish. Midfield pretty much non existent. Branthwaite looks like it's his 1st ever game, been caught out of position a couple of time.

Still in it though. Davenport and Rothwell off, Elliott and Downing on. — Gareth Moores (@Gareth386) February 12, 2021