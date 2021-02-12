Blackburn Rovers lost 2-1 at home to Preston North End in the Championship tonight.

Blackburn Rovers having shown some defensive resilience of late returned to their ways of old tonight.

Tony Mowbray’s side went into half-time trailing 2-1 owing to Greg Cunningham and Liam Lindsay’s strikes, with Adam Armstrong having scored from the spot before a goalless second-half.

Of an all-round lacklustre defensive display, on loan Everton man Jarrad Branthwaite took the brunt of Rovers fans’ criticism online.

He featured alongside Darragh Lenihan in what was his fifth Championship appearance since joining last month. But fans aren’t fully-convinced with him just yet, and tonight’s performance was another struggle for the 18-year-old.

Preston North End now move up to 10th in the Championship table, level on points with Rovers who remain in 8th.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say about Branthwaite’s performance tonight: