Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has said that the club “investigated every possible option” for buying a striker in January.

The Terriers brought six players to the John Smith’s Stadium, all on permanent deals, in the winter transfer window.

However, the most notable area not strengthened was up front, where Frazier Campbell has been the lone choice for much of the season due to Danny Ward’s continuing struggles with injury.

It was the position many fans were most keen to see additions made in, and Hodgkinson sought to explain why no strikers were signed – and how close Huddersfield were to getting some over the line – in an update on the official club website.

“We got linked with a lot of strikers on deadline day, and it is true that we investigated every possible option on that day and beforehand,” he said.

“Ultimately parent clubs were not prepared to let players leave without their own replacement, which proved difficult in the current market and climate. We had a few agreements in principle, but they were all dependent on chains and in the end they didn’t happen.

“Another one or two players did not want to come to England and a couple preferred permanent deals to loans, which would have affected our summer plans.

“We also had an interest in a forward player who we felt would need development, but it became clear that the deal was such that we would need instant success with them.

“Weighing up players we already have in the position who are already developing towards the First Team in Kieran Phillips and Kian Harratt, we decided it would be correct to look for another senior player who could impact the Championship.”

Hodgkinson added that “the door is not closed” on bringing in a free agent to bolster the squad, with Huddersfield recently linked with a move for former Everton striker Oumar Niasse.

He also expressed his pleasure at the business that the Terriers did do across the window, including moves for the experienced pair of defender Richard Keogh and goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler, from Milton Keynes Dons and Fleetwood Town respectively.

They also signed midfielder Duane Holmes – whose move from Derby County had already been “earmarked for the summer”, according to Hodgkinson, before being brought forward by Carel Eiting’s injury – and former Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons, “who can contribute now and in the longer-term”.

Additionally, Huddersfield’s majority owner expressed hope that Danny Grant and Sorba Thomas, brought in from Bohemians and Boreham Wood, “can develop into First Team stars – much like Josh Koroma’s path into the side this year.”

Hodgkinson also spoke on Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan, giving “100% support” to the Spaniard despite a run which has seen them fail to win in seven matches since the turn of the year.

“It’s true that we quickly need to get back to winning ways, and I believe that our staff and players are more than capable of that,” he said. “The day-to-day work that Carlos and every member of the staff put in is outstanding, and they are an excellent fit for our club.”