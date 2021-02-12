Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has revealed that the Championship club expect to have lost up to £12 million from the impact of Covid-19 in the past year.

Hodgkinson, the Terriers’ majority owner, offered an update to supporters through the official club website and addressed their current financial position.

Clubs at all levels of the game have been hit by the pandemic and Huddersfield have been no different, losing out not only on gate receipts with matches behind closed doors, but hospitality and retail income as well.

Hodgkinson also explained how the Terriers have not only seen a reduction in central income given to all Championship clubs, but a reduction in their parachute payments from the Premier League, who had to rebate their broadcasters last season.

“The pandemic continues to have a significant financial impact on the Club,” he said. “Our estimates, based on what has happened so far, indicate that we will be down around £5 million from lost revenue and new costs from day-to-day operations.”

However, a significant of their budgeting each year comes from player trading in the transfer market, and the financial effects of Covid-19 on clubs has seen fees “fall through the floor”, in Hodgkinson’s words.

The only player exits for Huddersfield in the January transfer window were Ben Hamer and Adama Diakhaby, sold to Swansea City and French side Amiens respectively.

That helped in Hodgkinson’s stated aim back in the autumn of trimming the club’s wage bill, but saw them miss out on the fees that they were hoping for, as well as the chance to do further business.

“The market was just not there,” he said. “We still did business… but the fees we aimed to receive for certain players was impossible in the current climate.

“When you add the effect on transfer fees to the figure we’ve lost on day-to-day operations, we would estimate we are down in the region of £10-12 million over the last 12 months.”

Hodgkinson suggested that Huddersfield’s activity this summer would revolve around cutting the wage bill further, revealing that it was currently over £19m, and reducing the club’s level of debt.

“This summer is a big moment in terms of the playing squad, as we have many players out of contract,” he said. “We are already taking stock of what we need to do to give Carlos an improved squad, and to ensure we get full value for what we pay out in wages.”