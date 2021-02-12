Swansea City’s Joel Latibeaudiere has taken to Twitter after his side’s match at Sheffield Wednesday was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The 21-year-old left Manchester City to join Swansea City in the summer. He’s so far made three Championship appearances for the club having played more of a back-up role, but fans seem excited about his potential.

He featured against his old club Manchester City in Swansea’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat in midweek playing all 90 minutes. Having sat the three previous games on the bench he could well have been in contention to feature v Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

But the game has been called off. Swansea City received criticism earlier in the season for the state of their home pitch, having had a new one fitted in December.

Replying to Swansea City’s Twitter post announcing the postponement, Latibeaudiere said:

When they said our pitch was 💩 but we ain’t had no matches called off 💀 pic.twitter.com/dOadpNJX7I — Joel Latibeaudiere (@1jlatibeaudiere) February 12, 2021

Games are being postponed all across the country for one reason or another. This postponement could be a saving grace for Swansea City though, having had the midweek clash with Manchester City.

Sheffield Wednesday are in good form as well and for them the postponement comes at a bad time. Neil Thompson has guided the Owls to four wins in 2021 as the caretaker manager, lifting his side out of the relegation zone with a win v Wycombe Wanderers last time out.

Up next for Swansea City then is the visit of Nottingham Forest in midweek. It’s another crucial game for the Swans who’ve dropped out of the top two, but a win could see them leapfrog 2nd-place Norwich City.