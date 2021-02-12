Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has released a club statement earlier today discussing finances, transfers, and more.

Huddersfield Town fans have welcomed Hodgkinson’s update and apparent transparency. A club statement was released earlier today which went into detail about many things, one of those things being the club’s finances.

Hodgkinson explains how the ongoing pandemic continues to shatter the club financially – they’ve seen losses of up to £12million in the past 12 months, with a wage bill that currently stands at £19million.

Given some of the recent player sales – Karlan Grant to West Brom back in October being a standout one – it’s hard for fans to hear how poor the financial situation is at the club.

Whilst many appreciated Hodgkinson’s openness in discussing these matters with fans, many still want answers as to how the club’s ended up in their current situation.

See what these Huddersfield Town fans had to say on Twitter after Hodgkinson’s update: