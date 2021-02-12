Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson has released a club statement earlier today discussing finances, transfers, and more.

Huddersfield Town fans have welcomed Hodgkinson’s update and apparent transparency. A club statement was released earlier today which went into detail about many things, one of those things being the club’s finances.

Hodgkinson explains how the ongoing pandemic continues to shatter the club financially – they’ve seen losses of up to £12million in the past 12 months, with a wage bill that currently stands at £19million.

Given some of the recent player sales – Karlan Grant to West Brom back in October being a standout one – it’s hard for fans to hear how poor the financial situation is at the club.

Whilst many appreciated Hodgkinson’s openness in discussing these matters with fans, many still want answers as to how the club’s ended up in their current situation.

See what these Huddersfield Town fans had to say on Twitter after Hodgkinson’s update:

Load of waffle and he's confirmed he's skint https://t.co/36RflZUG6E — Ryan (@RyanHTAFC) February 12, 2021

Pleased that an update has been given, so well done to Phil for that. What I’m not so much a fan of is the repetitive pandemic blaming, he should take ownership of not being able to bring in a striker better than he has. Times are tough, but not everything can be excused. #HTAFC https://t.co/Ftzeemjafr — Hotline (@HotlineHtafc) February 12, 2021

Can tell so many people haven’t read this and just comment abuse to fuel the agenda. Phil is being transparent, it’s not easy especially in the current environment. The positives will come in due course. — Jai (@jaisinghhhh) February 12, 2021

The average wage bill in the championship is over 30m. He almost confirms he wants the wage bill half that amount, so essentially confirming he isn’t wealthy enough to own a club at this level. Get out. — Tom (@Reaneeyy) February 12, 2021

Good and much needed communication.

Thank you. We should be safe going forward providing we stay in this division. — James Hey Piano (@JamesHeyPiano) February 12, 2021

Wage bill £19m

Parachute payment this year £20m? Sold Grant and Mounie £20m

Appreciate they are in instalments Spent £2m in 2 years on transfers ? How come we can’t compete in transfer market with Luton who have no parachute payments ? Tell us half the story Phil — Htafc Dreams (@htafcdreams) February 12, 2021