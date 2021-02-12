Huddersfield Town will be without winger Rolando Aarons for the visit of Wycombe Wanderers this weekend, while two other players have suffered fresh injury setbacks.

The Terriers have slipped to 17th in the Championship table, having failed to win any of their seven matches in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Now just five points clear of the relegation zone, victory will be the only objective against a Wycombe side cast aside at the bottom of the ladder.

But they will go in search of three vital points without the services of former Newcastle United winger Aarons, who has been ever-present since joining the club on a free transfer last month.

The 25-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in training earlier this week, and head coach Carlos Corberan said he was likely to be ruled out for several weeks.

“Rolando Aarons felt something two days ago, I don’t expect to have him in the next weeks,” he told the media ahead of the match.

“Unfortunately, in the last action of Wednesday, he got injured. What we need to do is always be thinking of the solution.”

Corberan added that Sorba Thomas, who has twice appeared on the bench but is yet to make his Huddersfield debut since signing in January from Boreham Wood, could be a beneficiary.

Meanwhile, two of the players on the Terriers’ lengthy injury latest have suffered setbacks in their return to action.

Striker Danny Ward, who has struggled with injuries for much of the season, has missed the past three matches with a calf problem and has still not returned to training.

“We are moving into the next week with his recovery to training,” Corberan said of Ward. “He felt an issue with his recovery.

“We expect him to be back on Monday. He won’t be available this weekend.”

There was also bad news to report on captain Christopher Schindler, who has been sidelined since early December with a knee injury but was hoping to have made a full recovery within the next month.

However, Corberan said of the experienced centre-back: “His process didn’t work the way we expected it to work.

“In the next week he is going to analyse the situation of his knee with the specialist and see what to do next.

“Unfortunately, this season is not going the way we wanted but we need to accept the situation and see what the opinion of the specialist is.”

While any return date for Schindler is now uncertain, there is better news for some of their other central defenders. Richard Stearman (hamstring) is back in training but will not be ready for Saturday, while Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip) and Tommy Elphick (ACL) are both doing limited training.

Huddersfield will also be without Harry Toffolo, who will miss the next three matches following his red card in last weekend’s draw at Luton Town, with Corberan revealing that Lewis O’Brien will take the left-back’s place as youngster Jaden Brown suffered a concussion in his previous fixture with their B team.