Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt is closing in on a loan move to Croatian side NK Istra, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The Wales international spent the first-half of this season on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One.

Levitt, who is 20 years old, has been in talks over a switch to Croatia and the deal is expected to go through.

His time with the Addicks didn’t really work out for him and he made just five appearances for the London club before returning to Manchester United last month.

Read: Charlton Athletic could be without first-team trio

QPR and Portsmouth have been since linked with a move for him, as per journalist Jonathan Shrager on Twitter earlier this month, but he is now heading overseas in a surprise move.

Both QPR and Portsmouth like Levitt, but in terms of going out on loan again for the second half of the season, Dylan will assess after a couple of weeks back at #MUFC, and a couple of U23 games. He is very keen to go to the Euros with Wales in the summer, so it is a big decision — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 8, 2021

Levitt has risen up through the academy at Manchester United and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years. He was handed his first-team debut in a Europa League fixture against Astana in November 2019.

Read: Charlton Athletic loan man will be given game time at Bolton Wanderers

Another loan move was expected in the January transfer window but nothing materialised for him in the end. However, a move to NK Istra now gives him a chance to get some valuable experience and will be more beneficial than playing youth football.

Istra are based in Pula and compete in the top flight of Croatia. They are currently sat in 10th position.

Good move for Levitt?