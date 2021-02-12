Stoke City’s Ryan Shawcross is closing in on a move to Inter Miami, as per a report by BBC Sport.

The Potters have given the experienced defender the green light to discuss a move away from the Bet365 Stadium.

Shawcross, who is 33 years old, has been identified by new Miami boss Phil Neville as someone to boost his defensive options ahead of their 2021 MLS season.

The centre-back is out of contract at the end of this season anyway and his days with Stoke appear to be coming to an end.

Their boss Michael O’Neill has provided an update on the situation: “I know talks are ongoing between Ryan and the club and the MLS club. I believe we’re close. Ryan’s very keen to see things move forward and I anticipate something will happen shortly on that.”

He also said: “It’s come at a good time in his career. This is a great opportunity for him. He’s had a fantastic career here and given his all for Stoke City. But he wants to explore opportunities and, if that is to see out his career in the MLS, then I give him my blessing.”

Shawcross joined in 2008 and has been a great servant to the Staffordshire side. He helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in his first year at the club and has since made 453 appearances, chipping in with 25 goals.

He started his career at Manchester United and played twice for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away in Belgium at Royal Antwerp.

Shawcross now looks poised for a new challenge in America with Inter Miami as they gear up for only their second ever season.

