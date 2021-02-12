Bristol City have confirmed on their official club website that on-loan defender Alfie Mawson has suffered a fresh injury setback.

The 27-year-old’s time at Ashton Gate has been hampered by injury problems. A knee injury saw Mawson spend two months on the sidelines, limiting him to only 14 appearances since joining from Fulham.

Now, following the Robins’ FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United, a fresh injury blow has been revealed regarding the centre-back.

As revealed by the club on Friday, Mawson has suffered a new knee injury. The loaned in defender has torn a ligament and returned to parent club Fulham to be assessed.

The extent of the injury is yet to be revealed, so Bristol City will be hoping for the best regarding this latest setback.

Mawson was sent off as Dean Holden’s side lost to Chris Wilder’s Blades. Billy Sharp scored from the resulting penalty after a VAR check as the Premier League side secured a 1-0 win.

With Mawson now joining the injury list, Holden will turn to his defensive ranks for a new option at centre-back.

Taylor Moore could come in at the heart of defence, while Adrian Mariappa – who has mainly featured at full-back – can also play at centre-back. Academy graduate Zak Vyner is another option but he has been utilised in a midfield role recently.

As it stands, the Robins occupy 10th place in the Championship table. They sit six points away from the play-off spots and will need to improve if they want to revive their chase for the top six.