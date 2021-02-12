According to a report from the South London Press, AFC Wimbledon star Joe Pigott is set to leave the club for nothing this summer.

The 27-year-old has starred for the Dons once again this season, proving to be their main goalscoring outlet. Across all competitions, Pigott has netted 15 goals in 32 appearances, also chipping in with four assists.

Now, with his contract expiring this summer, claims have emerged regarding his future with AFC Wimbledon.

As per a report from the South London Press, the striker will not be renewing his deal with Wimbledon.

The report adds that Championship outfit Wycombe Wanderers were keen on Pigott during the January transfer window. With the Dons hotshot out of contract, it will be interesting to see if the Chairboys swoop in for a bargain deal this summer.

The former Charlton Athletic man has become a firm favourite at Plough Lane since signing in January 2018. Along the way, Pigott has found the back of the net 47 times, also providing 12 assists in his 137 games.

Pigott will be no stranger to Championship links. The likes of Birmingham City, Bristol City and Derby County were all said keen earlier in the season.

Should Wycombe look to pursue a deal, it will be interesting to see if they could pull it off. Gareth Ainsworth’s side currently sit bottom of the Championship table, with relegation looking likely.

The Adams Park outfit will likely be in the market for a new striker at the end of the season. Fan favourite Adebayo Akinfenwa’s deal expires this summer, while loan man Admiral Muskwe will return to parent club Leicester City.

