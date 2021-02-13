Swindon Town have today confirmed the signing of Bristol City stopper Joe Wollacott on an emergency seven-day loan spell.

Due to the premature recall of goalkeeper Mark Travers back to his parent club Bournemouth, the Robins have swooped for the 24-year-old Bristol City man in order to fill the void left behind this weekend, in their crunch trip to face fellow Sky Bet League One side Bristol Rovers.

This is a move that will suit both player and club in the short-term, Wollacott has not had any real chance to make his mark at Ashton Gate this campaign, having yet to make an appearance for the Sky Bet English Championship outfit in 2020/21.

After the departure of Travers, Swindon Town potentially only had the inexperienced Archie Matthews amongst their senior options between the sticks going into Saturday’s fixture. At 19-years-old, Matthews is viewed by those at the County Ground as one for the future years to come at the Wiltshire club.

Wollacott excelled for Sky Bet League Two side Forest Green Rovers last season, as he went on to keep nine clean sheets in 15 outings for the Gloucestershire club. Known for his swift reflexes and commanding presence amongst the backline, he should prove to be an intelligent acquisition for Swindon Town as they look to build momentum towards maintaining their league status in the English third tier.

The County Ground faithful will be desperate for their new signing to make an instant impact at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday, in what is being billed as a season-defining game for John Sheridan’s men.