Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has said he hopes young star Max Aarons stays at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

Aarons has been subject of further Premier League transfer speculation in recent weeks. He was one of several Norwich City stars linked with a move away following their relegation and transfer interest is yet to let up.

Manchester United are rumoured to be eyeing the 21-year-old as competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Red Devils are not the only top-flight side keen, with Spurs also credited with interest.

Aarons’ strong form has continued in the Championship and will likely attract further interest in the run up to the summer transfer window.

Given his obvious ability and potential, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him follow in the footsteps of Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis. The defensive duo both secured Premier League moves last summer, joining Everton and Newcastle United respectively.

Now, Canaries boss Daniel Farke has opened up on the interest in Aarons. Speaking to the EDP, the German heaped praise on the youngster, saying he is hopeful that Aarons will stay this summer. He said:

“Max Aarons is a key player, a fantastic player for us. For me, the best right-back in the league. We need him. He is a fantastic character.

“I am pretty, pretty hopeful there might be an option this summer here at Norwich if we are a Premier League option and can be for the next few seasons. I am quite confident that Max might be happy to go the next step with us.

“But as I have mentioned in the past, if one of the best clubs in the world wants to sign him then, of course, there will be some talks.”

At just 21, Aarons has already notched up 113 senior appearances for Norwich City. A constant threat down the right, the starlet has netted four goals and laid on three assists in Norwich colours.

