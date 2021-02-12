Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Giles Coke has completed a move to Grimsby Town, as confirmed by the League Two club.

It originally looked like the deal wouldn’t go through after a problem emerged regarding his registration.

However, the Mariners have now completed the signing of the experienced midfielder. Coke has spent time training with the League Two club recently, now putting pen to paper on a contract with Grimsby Town until the end of the season.

The deal gives Coke, 34, the chance to play in the Football League for the first time since 2019. Following his release from Oldham Athletic at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, the London-born ace linked up with Hereford.

Upon the confirmation of his latest move, the former Sheffield Wednesday man spoke to the club’s official website about the deal. Coke said he is ‘absolutely delighted’ to have completed the move after a difficult week, saying:

“I am absolutely delighted! It’s been a tough week or two not knowing if I would be able to sign. I am just so happy that it has been able to get sorted.

“I have really been enjoying my time here so far. We have got a really good bunch of players now, especially with some new signings coming in which always lifts the place, so I personally am really happy looking at this squad.

“Hopefully, we can now start putting in performances to get results and get points onto the board.”

Coke is vastly experienced at Football League level and Paul Hurst will be hoping that helps guide Grimsby out of their relegation battle.

The midfielder has represented the likes of Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town, spending five years of his career on the books with Sheffield Wednesday.

In his time at Hillsborough, Coke netted seven goals and laid on five assists in 99 games for the Owls. He also spent time on loan away from Wednesday, spending time with Bury, Swindon Town and Bolton Wanderers.

