Speaking to the club’s official website, Manchester United academy performance manager Les Parry has revealed Chris Hughton was one of the main factors behind midfielder James Garner’s Nottingham Forest loan move.

The 19-year-old midfielder endured a difficult first half of the season on loan with Watford. Garner made 21 appearances for the Hornets but found his game time limited upon the arrival of Xisco Munoz.

Parent club Manchester United then opted to recall the talented midfielder, striking a fresh loan deal with Nottingham Forest.

Since moving to the City Ground, Garner has been involved in the starting 11 again. The Man Utd starlet has featured in two victories, securing 2-1 and 3-0 wins over Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

Now, insight into his parent’s club decision to loan the youngster to Nottingham Forest has emerged.

Les Parry, the academy performance manager at Manchester United, has revealed Forest boss Chris Hughton was ‘one of the attractions’ to the club. Parry explained that the club believe the 62-year-old will help Garner in his development. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“It is a fantastic move for him. They’ve managed to lift themselves a little bit towards safety as well, which is good as they can maybe relax a little bit.

“He got Man of the Match in a few quarters on his debut, against Coventry, so he’s started well. He’s a good player and he will do well.

“Chris Hughton was one of the attractions for us, to be quite honest with you, with us selecting Forest. I think all of our coaches, and myself, have great respect for Chris. He has a great reputation for the way he treats players, which is important for us.

“On top of that, with him really fancying James as a player, and the fact he’s going to treat him well, educate him well, was massive in making the decision.”

After an encouraging start to life at the City Ground, both United and Forest fans will be hoping to see Garner continue his strong form.

The England youth international is highly-rated at Old Trafford. After starring for the club’s U23’s, Garner went on to break into the senior side last season. Across all competitions, the midfielder has appeared seven times for Manchester United’s first-team.

Can Hughton bring out the best of Garner?