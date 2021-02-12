Speaking to Chronicle Live, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has said the club are unlikely to delve into the free-agent market.

With the January transfer window done and dusted, clubs will have to dip into the free-agent market if they want to make any late additions to their squad.

Some of Sunderland’s League One rivals have moved to make free-agent additions. To name a couple, attacker Joe Dodoo linked up with Wigan Athletic and former Nottingham Forest defender Michael Mancienne was brought in by Burton Albion.

Now, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has opened up on the possibility of bringing free agents to the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Johnson said he is not keen on adding to the squad, with an EFL meeting taking place today regarding potential free agent signings amid the new salary cap news. He said:

“I’m not 100% sure on that [if clubs can bring in free agents amid salary cap news]. I do believe there’s an EFL meeting today.

“I think all those questions will be posed at that point. Whether or not the salary cap consideration is still this season because clubs have got their squads.

“At the moment, I don’t really want to add to the squad if we can help it. Unless, of course, Lionel Messi becomes available for a price we can afford.”

Sunderland saw four players arrive in the January transfer window. Southampton youngster Jake Vokins and Rangers winger Jordan Jones joined on loan, while striker Ross Stewart and midfielder Carl Winchester signed permanently.

