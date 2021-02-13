Recent Luton Town signing Tom Ince could be set to make his full debut for his new side in their trip to St Andrew’s on Saturday.

Signing for the Hatters in the January transfer window on loan from Stoke City, Ince will bring an element of creativity to the Sky Bet Championship outfit as they look to climb the table between now and the end of the season.

He has temporarily left the Britannia Stadium in order to secure regular first football for the rest of the campaign, as he only mustered eight Sky Bet English Championship appearances for his parent club before making the move to Bedfordshire last month. Of course, Ince has carried a high-profile reputation throughout his time in the game.

Son of Manchester United and Liverpool legend Paul Ince, the 29-year-old has will have featured for 10 different clubs once he makes his Hatters bow. Competent on either side of the wing or in an attacking midfield role, he has posted an impressive return of 77 goals and 54 assists in 295 Sky Bet Championship fixtures so far.

At this stage of his career, Ince will be targeting a consistent run in Nathan Jones’ side for the next few months. Seemingly out of the picture at Stoke City, there could be some scope for a permanent move to come to fruition for the wide man in the summer transfer window should he perform to expectation.

The Kenilworth Road faithful will be watching on with intent, as they will on their new man to have an instant impact on Saturday.