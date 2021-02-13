Speaking to Teesside Live ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Derby County this weekend, manager Neil Warnock discussed the prospect of coming up against former Boro loanee Patrick Roberts.

Roberts spent the latter half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough and impressed Boro boss Warnock enough to return on a season-long loan in the summer.

However, the Manchester City man was used sporadically at the Riverside, failing to complete a full 90 minutes during his second spell at the club.

His loan deal was cut short by mutual consent, allowing him to rejoin his parent club. Manchester City then sent him back out on loan immediately, this time to Wayne Rooney’s Derby County until the end of the season.

When asked why Roberts’ time at Middlesbrough didn’t go to plan the second time around, Warnock stated that it was partly down to a competition for places in his position, whilst it also could have been due to Boro’s playing style.

“I apologised to him for it not working out,” said Warnock.

“I just couldn’t get him into the team in a position where I felt that we didn’t have a better alternative.

“We tried it on two or three occasions and it just never quite came off.

“I think Derby play a different style which will suit him. He should get a lot more of the ball in the right areas and I think he will do well for them.”

Marcus Tavernier was utilised in an attacking-midfield role in place of Roberts for the majority of the campaign.

However, although Tavernier picked up an injury during the month of the winter transfer window, Roberts wasn’t needed to fill the void as Boro captured the loan signings of Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano from Everton and Fulham respectively, whereas Nathaniel Mendez-Laing arrived on a permanent deal after becoming a free agent.

Warnock joked that although he wishes Roberts the best, he hopes he doesn’t do so well when his former side take on his current side tomorrow afternoon.

“I just hope he doesn’t do great against us!” He said.

“There was never any problem with him though, it just didn’t work out. And we felt we could use that wage to bring somebody else in.”