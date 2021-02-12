Sunderland’s on loan defender Dion Sanderson has previewed his side’s League One clash against Doncaster Rovers this weekend, telling the club how he’s ‘working hard to try and get in the team’.

Lee Johnson’s side could move into the top-six of the League One table with a win over 5th-place Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

The Black Cats currently sit in 7th but could leapfrog Charlton Athletic with a win at the Stadium of Light.

Looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury Town in midweek, Johnson’s task against Doncaster Rovers has been made harder by the injury to Jordan Willis.

He looks likely to miss the rest of the campaign and one candidate to fill the void is Sanderson. The Wolves man has made 12 appearances in League One this season but Johnson seems reluctant to start him – much to the annoyance of fans.

Speaking to safc.com, Sanderson said of his Shrewsbury cameo:

“As a sub, you always have to be ready. As soon as I came on, I felt comfortable and knew what I had to do.

“I thought I settled well. Of course, now, I’m working hard to try and get into the team, get minutes, and I want to do well for this club.

“We want to get promoted, and I have to play my part in that, as have all the lads.”

After the Shrewsbury defeat, Sunderland fans took to Twitter to urge Johnson to bring Sanderson in from the start v Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

He’s a versatile defender who can play centrally or on the right-hand side of defence, with his pace and strength being his main asset to the Sunderland back-line.

Johnson was known for being stubborn in his team selections at Bristol City, but he might have to bring Sanderson in this weekend due to other injuries.